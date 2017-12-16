Neuberger Berman Group LLC Has $97.73 Million Position in Kansas City Southern (KSU)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC trimmed its position in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 899,205 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 36,769 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned 0.87% of Kansas City Southern worth $97,726,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of KSU. QS Investors LLC increased its position in Kansas City Southern by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 1,320 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its position in Kansas City Southern by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 4,277 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $447,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc. increased its position in Kansas City Southern by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 12,230 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,280,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in Kansas City Southern by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 7,975 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $835,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Finally, Sentry Investment Management LLC increased its position in Kansas City Southern by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 7,524 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $787,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. 83.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on KSU. BidaskClub raised shares of Kansas City Southern from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $118.00 price objective on shares of Kansas City Southern in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating and set a $109.00 price objective on shares of Kansas City Southern in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a $123.00 price objective (up from $116.00) on shares of Kansas City Southern in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Kansas City Southern from $111.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Kansas City Southern currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.18.

In other news, SVP Mary K. Stadler sold 1,973 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.91, for a total transaction of $205,014.43. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $634,058.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, COO Jeffrey M. Songer sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.80, for a total transaction of $335,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) opened at $110.96 on Friday. Kansas City Southern has a fifty-two week low of $79.05 and a fifty-two week high of $114.85. The company has a market cap of $11,376.28, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.11, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 20th. The transportation company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.03. Kansas City Southern had a net margin of 21.42% and a return on equity of 11.86%. The firm had revenue of $653.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $651.95 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.12 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts forecast that Kansas City Southern will post 5.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. Kansas City Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.29%.

About Kansas City Southern

Kansas City Southern (KCS) is a holding company. The Company has domestic and international rail operations in North America that are focused on the north/south freight corridor connecting commercial and industrial markets in the central United States with industrial cities in Mexico. The Company’s subsidiaries include The Kansas City Southern Railway Company (KCSR) and Kansas City Southern de Mexico, SA de C.V.

