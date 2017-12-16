Neuberger Berman Group LLC Cuts Holdings in Graco Inc. (GGG)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC lowered its position in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 881,899 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 28,264 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned approximately 1.57% of Graco worth $109,082,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Graco by 19.0% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 327,738 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,816,000 after buying an additional 52,346 shares in the last quarter. BB&T Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Graco by 0.5% during the second quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 6,930 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $757,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Graco by 6.8% during the third quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 7,621 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $942,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Graco by 8.4% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 305,782 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,416,000 after purchasing an additional 23,718 shares during the period. Finally, Chicago Equity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Graco during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,093,000. 86.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Graco alerts:

Shares of Graco Inc. (NYSE GGG) traded up $4.11 during trading on Friday, hitting $134.87. The company had a trading volume of 475,419 shares, compared to its average volume of 218,427. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 2.23. The company has a market capitalization of $7,339.56, a P/E ratio of 28.55, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.23. Graco Inc. has a one year low of $82.42 and a one year high of $136.15.

Shares of Graco are going to split before the market opens on Thursday, December 28th. The 3-1 split was announced on Friday, December 8th. The newly issued shares will be distributed to shareholders after the market closes on Wednesday, December 27th.

Graco (NYSE:GGG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $379.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $356.30 million. Graco had a return on equity of 42.05% and a net margin of 7.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.95 earnings per share. equities analysts predict that Graco Inc. will post 4.36 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 7th. Investors of record on Monday, January 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.3975 per share. This represents a $1.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 19th. This is an increase from Graco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Graco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.79%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on GGG. SunTrust Banks reissued a “hold” rating and set a $128.00 price objective on shares of Graco in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on shares of Graco in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Graco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. B. Riley reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Graco in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Graco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $117.75.

In related news, insider Daniel Stolyarov sold 500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.11, for a total transaction of $55,000.00. Also, VP Karen Park Gallivan sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.00, for a total value of $1,980,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 30,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,967,920. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 708,511 shares of company stock valued at $17,080,399. 5.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This piece was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece on another website, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright and trademark legislation. The original version of this piece can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/12/16/neuberger-berman-group-llc-cuts-holdings-in-graco-inc-ggg.html.

Graco Profile

Graco Inc designs, manufactures and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense and spray fluid and powder materials. The Company specializes in equipment for applications that involve materials with viscosities, materials with abrasive or corrosive properties, and multiple-component materials that require ratio control.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GGG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG).

Receive News & Ratings for Graco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Graco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.