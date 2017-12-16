Needham & Company LLC Reaffirms Buy Rating for Synaptics (SYNA)

Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) in a research report released on Wednesday morning. They currently have a $55.00 target price on the software maker’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Cowen set a $60.00 price objective on Synaptics and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a buy rating on shares of Synaptics in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Synaptics from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. J P Morgan Chase & Co set a $53.00 price objective on Synaptics and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Craig Hallum restated a buy rating and set a $43.00 price objective (down from $55.00) on shares of Synaptics in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $48.03.

Shares of Synaptics (NASDAQ SYNA) traded down $0.32 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $40.46. The company had a trading volume of 1,136,319 shares, compared to its average volume of 966,783. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 1.70. Synaptics has a 1 year low of $33.73 and a 1 year high of $64.54. The firm has a market cap of $1,387.80, a P/E ratio of 12.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.19.

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The software maker reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.46. Synaptics had a return on equity of 15.85% and a net margin of 1.06%. The firm had revenue of $417.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $398.68 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.03 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts expect that Synaptics will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Rick Bergman sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $80,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 130,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,212,280. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Wajid Ali sold 2,918 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.75, for a total transaction of $121,826.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,138,981.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Synaptics by 64.9% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 20,645 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,068,000 after buying an additional 8,126 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP grew its stake in shares of Synaptics by 2,784.7% during the 2nd quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 61,791 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,195,000 after buying an additional 59,649 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in shares of Synaptics by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,510 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Chicago Equity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Synaptics during the 2nd quarter valued at $879,000. Finally, Koch Industries Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Synaptics during the 2nd quarter valued at $551,000. 97.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Synaptics Company Profile

Synaptics Incorporated is engaged in the development, marketing and sale of intuitive human interface solutions for electronic devices and products. The Company is a developer and supplier of custom-designed human interface product solutions that enable people to interact with a range of mobile computing, communications, entertainment and other electronic devices.

