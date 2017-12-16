National Bank Financial Weighs in on MTY Food Group Inc.’s FY2018 Earnings (MTY)

MTY Food Group Inc. (TSE:MTY) – National Bank Financial lifted their FY2018 earnings estimates for MTY Food Group in a note issued to investors on Tuesday. National Bank Financial analyst L. Aghazarian now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $2.85 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $2.66.

MTY has been the topic of several other research reports. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of MTY Food Group from C$48.00 to C$50.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Acumen Capital lifted their target price on shares of MTY Food Group from C$52.75 to C$55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

MTY Food Group ( TSE MTY ) traded up C$1.83 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting C$54.18. 58,747 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,315. MTY Food Group has a one year low of C$44.75 and a one year high of C$55.98.

MTY Food Group Company Profile

MTY Food Group Inc is a Canada-based company, which franchises and operates quick-service restaurants. The Company operates in four segments: Franchising, which includes revenue from royalties, supplier contributions, franchise fees, rent, and the construction and renovation of restaurants; Corporate, which includes the direct sale of prepared food to customers; Distribution, which includes distribution of raw materials to restaurants of its Valentine and Franx banners, and processing, which includes the sale of ingredients and prepared food to restaurant chains, distributors and retailers.

