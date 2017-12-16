Morgan Stanley set a €8.20 ($9.76) target price on Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (BME:BBVA) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on BBVA. Goldman Sachs Group set a €7.87 ($9.37) price target on Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Citigroup set a €7.15 ($8.51) price objective on Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. UBS set a €7.85 ($9.35) price objective on Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. Jefferies Group set a €7.80 ($9.29) price objective on Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. Finally, J P Morgan Chase & Co reissued a buy rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a report on Friday, September 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €7.27 ($8.66).

Get Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria alerts:

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (BME:BBVA) opened at €7.15 ($8.51) on Wednesday. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria has a twelve month low of €5.92 ($7.05) and a twelve month high of €7.93 ($9.44).

WARNING: This news story was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this news story on another publication, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of international copyright & trademark law. The legal version of this news story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/12/16/morgan-stanley-reiterates-8-20-price-target-for-banco-bilbao-vizcaya-argentaria-bbva.html.

About Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, SA (BBVA) is a diversified financial company engaged in retail banking, wholesale banking, asset management and private banking. Its segments include Banking Activity in Spain, Real Estate Activity in Spain, the United States Turkey, Mexico, South America and Rest of Eurasia.

Receive News & Ratings for Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.