Morgan Stanley Raises Sensata Technologies (ST) Price Target to $50.00

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) had its price objective upped by Morgan Stanley from $48.00 to $50.00 in a report released on Wednesday. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on ST. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a buy rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Sensata Technologies in a research note on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Sensata Technologies from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Sensata Technologies from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Oppenheimer reiterated a buy rating and issued a $62.00 price objective (up previously from $57.00) on shares of Sensata Technologies in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sensata Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $54.50.

Sensata Technologies (ST) opened at $52.42 on Wednesday. Sensata Technologies has a 12 month low of $38.71 and a 12 month high of $53.30. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The company has a market capitalization of $8,936.53, a P/E ratio of 16.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.46.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.01. Sensata Technologies had a return on equity of 25.75% and a net margin of 9.39%. The business had revenue of $819.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $803.14 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.74 earnings per share. Sensata Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts expect that Sensata Technologies will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO Jeffrey J. Cote sold 13,311 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.03, for a total value of $652,638.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Steven Beringhause sold 7,588 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.18, for a total transaction of $388,353.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 87,588 shares of company stock worth $4,258,599. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in shares of Sensata Technologies by 0.5% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 15,176,196 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $729,519,000 after purchasing an additional 74,694 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sensata Technologies by 4.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,794,761 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $589,311,000 after purchasing an additional 545,783 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sensata Technologies by 0.4% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 12,143,935 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $518,787,000 after purchasing an additional 44,339 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sensata Technologies by 68.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,293,010 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $354,278,000 after purchasing an additional 3,369,088 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sensata Technologies by 18.2% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,720,010 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $201,639,000 after purchasing an additional 725,786 shares during the period.

Sensata Technologies Company Profile

Sensata Technologies Holding N.V. is an industrial technology company. The Company is engaged in the development, manufacture, and sale of sensors and controls. The Company operates through two segments: Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions. It produces a range of sensors and controls for applications, such as pressure sensors in automotive systems, thermal circuit breakers in aircraft, and bimetal current and temperature control devices.

