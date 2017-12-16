Morgan Stanley Raises First Horizon National (FHN) Price Target to $22.00

First Horizon National (NYSE:FHN) had its target price boosted by Morgan Stanley from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning. They currently have an equal weight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

FHN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Horizon National from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Raymond James Financial upgraded First Horizon National from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. UBS upgraded First Horizon National from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a hold rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of First Horizon National in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded First Horizon National from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Saturday, August 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $21.00.

Get First Horizon National alerts:

First Horizon National (FHN) opened at $20.18 on Wednesday. First Horizon National has a 12-month low of $18.68 and a 12-month high of $45.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $4,619.02, a P/E ratio of 18.78, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.03.

First Horizon National (NYSE:FHN) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.02. First Horizon National had a return on equity of 9.40% and a net margin of 19.36%. The firm had revenue of $337.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $340.48 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.27 earnings per share. analysts forecast that First Horizon National will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 2nd. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. First Horizon National’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.14%.

In other news, CFO William C. Losch III sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.51, for a total value of $64,785.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 233,890 shares in the company, valued at $4,329,303.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director R Brad Martin sold 5,449 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.25, for a total value of $104,893.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 482,188 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,282,119. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 54,056 shares of company stock worth $1,010,022 in the last quarter. 2.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of First Horizon National by 8.7% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,472 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 676 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of First Horizon National in the third quarter valued at approximately $182,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Horizon National by 133.8% in the third quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 9,503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 5,438 shares during the last quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Horizon National by 7.3% in the second quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 11,117 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 757 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Horizon National by 2.4% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 12,227 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.03% of the company’s stock.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Morgan Stanley Raises First Horizon National (FHN) Price Target to $22.00” was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this article on another site, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of U.S. and international trademark and copyright law. The correct version of this article can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/12/16/morgan-stanley-raises-first-horizon-national-fhn-price-target-to-22-00.html.

First Horizon National Company Profile

First Horizon National Corporation (FHN) is a bank holding company. The Company provides financial services through its subsidiary, First Tennessee Bank National Association (the Bank). The Company has four segments: regional banking, fixed income, corporate and non-strategic. The Company’s regional banking segment offers financial products and services, including traditional lending and deposit taking, to retail and commercial customers in Tennessee and other selected markets.

Receive News & Ratings for First Horizon National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Horizon National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.