Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund, Inc. (EDD) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 21st

Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund, Inc. (NYSE:EDD) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, December 13th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, January 10th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 21st.

Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 8.7% annually over the last three years.

Shares of Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund (NYSE:EDD) opened at $7.77 on Friday. Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund has a fifty-two week low of $6.95 and a fifty-two week high of $8.37.

Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund Company Profile

Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund, Inc (the Fund) is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. The Fund’s primary investment objective is to seek a high level of current income. Its secondary investment objective is of long-term capital appreciation. The Fund invests approximately 80% of its managed assets in emerging markets domestic debt.

