Moors & Cabot Inc. Has $331,000 Holdings in iShares Silver Trust (SLV)

Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV) by 28.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 21,042 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 4,600 shares during the quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in iShares Silver Trust were worth $331,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Optiver US LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Silver Trust during the third quarter valued at about $18,226,000. Richard C. Young & CO. LTD. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 1.9% during the third quarter. Richard C. Young & CO. LTD. now owns 545,534 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,587,000 after acquiring an additional 9,945 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 8.4% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 205,666 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,234,000 after acquiring an additional 15,919 shares in the last quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 48.9% during the third quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC now owns 77,791 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,224,000 after acquiring an additional 25,531 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan David Investments Inc. IL increased its holdings in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 2,675.8% during the third quarter. Vaughan David Investments Inc. IL now owns 284,077 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,933,000 after acquiring an additional 273,843 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Silver Trust alerts:

iShares Silver Trust (SLV) traded up $0.13 on Friday, hitting $15.15. 1,330,000 shares of the stock traded hands. iShares Silver Trust has a 12-month low of $14.44 and a 12-month high of $17.59.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Moors & Cabot Inc. Has $331,000 Holdings in iShares Silver Trust (SLV)” was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this report on another domain, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of international copyright legislation. The correct version of this report can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/12/16/moors-cabot-inc-has-331000-holdings-in-ishares-silver-trust-slv.html.

iShares Silver Trust Profile

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Silver Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Silver Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.