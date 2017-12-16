Mirage Energy (MRGE) Earns News Impact Score of 0.18

Media stories about Mirage Energy (NASDAQ:MRGE) have been trending somewhat positive this week, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. Accern identifies positive and negative press coverage by reviewing more than 20 million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Mirage Energy earned a news sentiment score of 0.18 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news headlines about the technology company an impact score of 46.0977665160509 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next few days.

About Mirage Energy

Merge Healthcare Incorporated develops software solutions that facilitate the sharing of images. The Company operates through two segments: Merge Healthcare and Merge DNA. The Company’s Merge Healthcare segment markets, sells and implements interoperability, imaging and clinical solutions to healthcare providers.

