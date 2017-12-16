Michael J. Hagan Purchases 30,000 Shares of FS Investment Corporation (FSIC) Stock

FS Investment Corporation (NYSE:FSIC) Director Michael J. Hagan bought 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.84 per share, with a total value of $235,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 70,000 shares in the company, valued at $548,800. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of FS Investment Corporation (NYSE FSIC) opened at $7.85 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1,916.66, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.18, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. FS Investment Corporation has a 1-year low of $7.65 and a 1-year high of $10.80.

FS Investment (NYSE:FSIC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $103.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $97.03 million. FS Investment had a net margin of 52.49% and a return on equity of 8.97%. analysts expect that FS Investment Corporation will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 20th will be issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 19th. FS Investment’s payout ratio is presently 98.89%.

FSIC has been the subject of several analyst reports. ValuEngine cut shares of FS Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. BidaskClub upgraded shares of FS Investment from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods set a $9.00 target price on shares of FS Investment and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FS Investment from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, National Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of FS Investment in a research note on Monday, November 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. FS Investment has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.56.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services Inc increased its holdings in FS Investment by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services Inc now owns 12,467,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $105,349,000 after acquiring an additional 220,296 shares in the last quarter. Muzinich & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in FS Investment by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Muzinich & Co. Inc. now owns 9,670,172 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $88,482,000 after acquiring an additional 193,652 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in FS Investment by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,418,770 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,196,000 after acquiring an additional 19,363 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in FS Investment by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,218,069 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,186,000 after acquiring an additional 139,059 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. increased its holdings in FS Investment by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,743,026 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,728,000 after acquiring an additional 249,179 shares in the last quarter. 32.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FS Investment Company Profile

FS Investment Corporation is an externally managed, non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. The Company’s investment objectives are to generate current income and long-term capital appreciation. Its portfolio consists primarily of investments in senior secured loans and second lien secured loans of the private United States middle market companies and subordinated loans of the private United States companies.

