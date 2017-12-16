Mettler-Toledo International, Inc. (MTD) Position Lifted by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International, Inc. (NYSE:MTD) by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,224 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $2,022,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MTD. First Personal Financial Services increased its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 2.8% in the second quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 186 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia increased its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 3.1% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 562 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $329,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 1.4% in the second quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 1,225 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $721,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 2.6% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 716 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $421,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 6.4% in the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 483 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $284,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.76% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Michael A. Kelly sold 3,384 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $638.24, for a total value of $2,159,804.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,039,298.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Shawn Vadala sold 226 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $629.36, for a total value of $142,235.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,334,978.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 39,969 shares of company stock valued at $25,242,999 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

MTD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Mettler-Toledo International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $690.00 price objective on shares of Mettler-Toledo International in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Mettler-Toledo International from $535.00 to $545.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Mettler-Toledo International from $605.00 to $675.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $600.00 target price on shares of Mettler-Toledo International in a report on Friday, October 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $621.57.

Mettler-Toledo International, Inc. (NYSE:MTD) opened at $639.94 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $16,113.06, a P/E ratio of 37.27, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.09. Mettler-Toledo International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $408.97 and a fifty-two week high of $694.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $4.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.32 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $698.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $685.56 million. Mettler-Toledo International had a return on equity of 96.81% and a net margin of 16.44%. The business’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.89 earnings per share. sell-side analysts predict that Mettler-Toledo International, Inc. will post 17.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Mettler-Toledo International

Mettler-Toledo International Inc is a supplier of precision instruments and services. The Company operates through five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations and Other. The Company manufactures weighing instruments for use in laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics and food retailing applications.

