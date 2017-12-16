MDC Partners (MDCA) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MDC Partners (NASDAQ:MDCA) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning.

According to Zacks, “MDC Partners Inc. is a marketing communications firm providing marketing communication and consulting services throughout the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. Its services includes advertising and media, interactive marketing, direct marketing, public relations, corporate communications, market research, corporate identity and branding, and sales promotion. The Company also provides mobile marketing, and database and customer relationship management services. MDC Corporation Inc. is headquartered in Toronto, Canada. “

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets reissued a buy rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of MDC Partners in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Jefferies Group reissued a buy rating on shares of MDC Partners in a report on Thursday, September 21st. BidaskClub lowered MDC Partners from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of MDC Partners in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of MDC Partners in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $12.00.

MDC Partners ( NASDAQ MDCA ) traded up $0.20 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 373,741 shares, compared to its average volume of 358,028. The company has a market cap of $624.45, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 1.44. MDC Partners has a twelve month low of $6.10 and a twelve month high of $12.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -1.94.

MDC Partners (NASDAQ:MDCA) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The business services provider reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $375.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $372.08 million. MDC Partners had a negative return on equity of 7.92% and a net margin of 1.79%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.62) EPS. research analysts expect that MDC Partners will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Boston Partners grew its holdings in shares of MDC Partners by 19.9% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,339,370 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,733,000 after acquiring an additional 387,530 shares during the period. Teachers Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of MDC Partners by 0.4% in the second quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 2,194,168 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $21,722,000 after acquiring an additional 8,434 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in shares of MDC Partners by 15.5% in the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,736,989 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $19,020,000 after acquiring an additional 232,653 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of MDC Partners by 7.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,503,063 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $14,881,000 after acquiring an additional 105,949 shares during the period. Finally, Taylor Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of MDC Partners by 1.2% in the second quarter. Taylor Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,331,965 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $13,186,000 after acquiring an additional 16,304 shares during the period. 83.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About MDC Partners

MDC Partners Inc is a provider of global marketing, advertising, activation, communications and strategic consulting solutions. The Company and its subsidiary agencies (Partner Firms) deliver a range of customized services. The Company’s segments include Reportable Segment, All Other and Corporate. The Reportable segment consists of the Company’s integrated advertising, media and public relations service companies.

