McDonald’s Corporation (MCD) Stake Decreased by Lord Abbett & CO. LLC

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC reduced its position in McDonald’s Corporation (NYSE:MCD) by 18.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 829,200 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 181,600 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC owned 0.10% of McDonald’s worth $127,000,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Phocas Financial Corp. bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the 2nd quarter valued at about $107,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 745 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Acrospire Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the 2nd quarter valued at about $153,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the 2nd quarter valued at about $162,000. Finally, QCI Asset Management Inc. NY boosted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 22.4% in the 2nd quarter. QCI Asset Management Inc. NY now owns 1,094 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $168,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.40% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Corporation (MCD) opened at $174.06 on Friday. McDonald’s Corporation has a 1 year low of $118.18 and a 1 year high of $175.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -8.17, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market cap of $138,024.72, a P/E ratio of 27.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.67.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The fast-food giant reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.01. McDonald’s had a net margin of 24.19% and a negative return on equity of 216.45%. The company had revenue of $5.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.75 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.62 EPS. McDonald’s’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts predict that McDonald’s Corporation will post 6.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st were given a dividend of $1.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. This is a positive change from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.30%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Longbow Research raised shares of McDonald’s from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $154.05 to $183.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of McDonald’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $178.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. Credit Suisse Group set a $170.00 price objective on shares of McDonald’s and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $180.00 price objective on shares of McDonald’s and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $173.00 price objective (up from $170.00) on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $175.05.

In other news, insider Stephen Easterbrook sold 171,577 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.32, for a total transaction of $28,879,840.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 49,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,378,632.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP James R. Sappington sold 8,046 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $1,327,590.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 15,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,596,935. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

About McDonald’s

McDonald’s Corporation (McDonald’s) operates and franchises McDonald’s restaurants. The Company’s restaurants serve a locally relevant menu of food and drinks sold at various price points in over 100 countries. The Company’s segments include U.S., International Lead Markets, High Growth Markets, and Foundational Markets and Corporate.

