Maxim Group Analysts Give Cancer Genetics (CGIX) a $6.00 Price Target

Maxim Group set a $6.00 price objective on Cancer Genetics (NASDAQ:CGIX) in a report issued on Wednesday. The firm currently has a buy rating on the medical research company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Cancer Genetics in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cancer Genetics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Cancer Genetics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Cancer Genetics currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $5.56.

Shares of Cancer Genetics (NASDAQ CGIX) remained flat at $$1.95 during trading on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 118,746 shares, compared to its average volume of 327,490. Cancer Genetics has a one year low of $1.30 and a one year high of $5.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

In related news, Director John Pappajohn purchased 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.86 per share, for a total transaction of $279,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,781,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,173,039.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 21.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CGIX. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Cancer Genetics by 61.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 516,785 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,041,000 after purchasing an additional 197,619 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Cancer Genetics by 44.8% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 449,600 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,843,000 after purchasing an additional 139,200 shares during the period. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. grew its stake in Cancer Genetics by 5,465.0% in the 2nd quarter. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. now owns 111,300 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $440,000 after purchasing an additional 109,300 shares during the period. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA grew its stake in Cancer Genetics by 26.3% in the 3rd quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 237,431 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $641,000 after purchasing an additional 49,371 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Cancer Genetics by 61.0% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 32,122 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 12,168 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.71% of the company’s stock.

About Cancer Genetics

Cancer Genetics, Inc is a United States-based company, which is engaged in the field of personalized medicine. The Company offers diagnostic products and services that enable precision medicine in the field of oncology through molecular markers and diagnostics. The Company offers a range of laboratory services that provide genomic and biomarker information.

