Monness Crespi & Hardt downgraded shares of Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. DA Davidson reaffirmed an underperform rating and set a $14.00 price target (down from $18.00) on shares of Mattel in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. KeyCorp reaffirmed a sector weight rating on shares of Mattel in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. BidaskClub raised shares of Mattel from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. UBS set a $22.00 price target on shares of Mattel and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Jefferies Group set a $17.00 price target on shares of Mattel and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, December 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $21.54.

Get Mattel alerts:

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT) opened at $15.48 on Tuesday. Mattel has a 1-year low of $12.71 and a 1-year high of $31.60. The company has a market cap of $5,582.17, a price-to-earnings ratio of 108.27 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31.

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.49). Mattel had a positive return on equity of 2.51% and a negative net margin of 11.73%. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.70 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts forecast that Mattel will post -0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Mattel by 2.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,329,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $739,123,000 after acquiring an additional 662,676 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA grew its stake in shares of Mattel by 92.5% in the third quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 16,064,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,676,000 after acquiring an additional 7,719,364 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Mattel by 20.6% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 13,201,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,357,000 after acquiring an additional 2,253,399 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Mattel by 91.6% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 9,958,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,398,000 after acquiring an additional 4,759,608 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in shares of Mattel by 19,570.6% in the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 9,617,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,066,000 after acquiring an additional 9,568,634 shares in the last quarter. 93.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This report was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this report on another domain, it was stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. & international copyright legislation. The legal version of this report can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/12/16/mattel-mat-stock-rating-lowered-by-monness-crespi-hardt.html.

About Mattel

Mattel, Inc manufactures and markets a range of toy products around the world. The Company’s segments are North America; International, and American Girl. Its portfolio of brands and products are grouped into approximately four major brand categories, including Mattel Girls & Boys Brands, Fisher-Price Brands, American Girl Brands and Construction and Arts & Crafts Brands.

Receive News & Ratings for Mattel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mattel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.