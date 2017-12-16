Materials Select Sector SPDR ETF (NYSEARCA:XLB) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, December 15th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.2879 per share by the exchange traded fund on Tuesday, December 26th. This represents a $1.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 15th.

Shares of Materials Select Sector SPDR ETF (NYSEARCA XLB) traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $59.08. The stock had a trading volume of 5,028,992 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,331,837. Materials Select Sector SPDR ETF has a 12-month low of $49.50 and a 12-month high of $60.17.

WARNING: “Materials Select Sector SPDR ETF Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.29 (XLB)” was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece of content on another domain, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright laws. The legal version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/12/16/materials-select-sector-spdr-etf-plans-quarterly-dividend-of-0-29-xlb.html.

About Materials Select Sector SPDR ETF

Materials Select Sector SPDR Fund (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Materials Select Sector Index (the Index). The Index includes companies involved in such industries as chemicals; metals and mining; paper and forest products; containers and packaging, and construction materials.

Receive News & Ratings for Materials Select Sector SPDR ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Materials Select Sector SPDR ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.