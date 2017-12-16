Materialise (NASDAQ:MTLS) was downgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Thursday.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on MTLS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Materialise from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Piper Jaffray Companies restated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Materialise in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Finally, KeyCorp restated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Materialise in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Materialise currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.40.

Get Materialise alerts:

Shares of Materialise (NASDAQ:MTLS) opened at $13.68 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.86. Materialise has a 52 week low of $7.25 and a 52 week high of $16.50.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This report was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this report on another site, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of United States and international copyright laws. The original version of this report can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/12/16/materialise-mtls-rating-lowered-to-sell-at-bidaskclub.html.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MTLS. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Materialise by 32.1% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 95,500 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $869,000 after acquiring an additional 23,200 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Materialise during the second quarter worth about $106,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Materialise by 25.6% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 69,860 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $829,000 after purchasing an additional 14,233 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in shares of Materialise by 2.3% during the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 67,800 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $805,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Columbus Circle Investors bought a new position in shares of Materialise during the second quarter worth about $2,014,000. Institutional investors own 11.97% of the company’s stock.

About Materialise

Materialise NV is a Belgium-based company engaged in the software industry. The Company is a provider of additive manufacturing software and of three dimensional (3D) printing services. Materialise NV incorporates of 3D printing experience into a range of software solution and 3D printing services, through which the Company seeks to form the backbone of the 3D printing industry.

Receive News & Ratings for Materialise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Materialise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.