Materialise (MTLS) Rating Lowered to Sell at BidaskClub

Materialise (NASDAQ:MTLS) was downgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Thursday.
Several other analysts also recently weighed in on MTLS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Materialise from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Piper Jaffray Companies restated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Materialise in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Finally, KeyCorp restated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Materialise in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Materialise currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.40.
Shares of Materialise (NASDAQ:MTLS) opened at $13.68 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.86. Materialise has a 52 week low of $7.25 and a 52 week high of $16.50.
About Materialise
Materialise NV is a Belgium-based company engaged in the software industry. The Company is a provider of additive manufacturing software and of three dimensional (3D) printing services. Materialise NV incorporates of 3D printing experience into a range of software solution and 3D printing services, through which the Company seeks to form the backbone of the 3D printing industry.
