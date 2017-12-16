Mastercard Incorporated (MA) Position Boosted by Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB

Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB lifted its position in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 182,499 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,422 shares during the period. Mastercard accounts for approximately 0.8% of Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $25,769,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MA. Boys Arnold & Co. Inc. raised its stake in Mastercard by 7.8% during the second quarter. Boys Arnold & Co. Inc. now owns 5,006 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $608,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the period. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp purchased a new position in Mastercard during the second quarter worth approximately $2,351,000. Baldwin Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Mastercard by 5.9% during the second quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC now owns 3,600 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $437,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Personal Capital Advisors Corp raised its stake in Mastercard by 3.3% during the second quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 270,438 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $32,845,000 after purchasing an additional 8,670 shares during the period. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund raised its stake in Mastercard by 68.8% during the second quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 23,051 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,128,000 after purchasing an additional 9,397 shares during the period. 75.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MA. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price target (up previously from $166.00) on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Vetr raised shares of Mastercard from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $161.72 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Mastercard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Mastercard from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Finally, J P Morgan Chase & Co increased their price target on shares of Mastercard from $152.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $159.69.

Mastercard Incorporated ( NYSE MA ) opened at $153.40 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $160,842.52, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.25, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.20. Mastercard Incorporated has a one year low of $102.98 and a one year high of $154.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The credit services provider reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $3.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.28 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 38.70% and a return on equity of 78.38%. The business’s revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.08 EPS. sell-side analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. This is a positive change from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 8th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.47%.

Mastercard declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Monday, December 4th that authorizes the company to buyback $4.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the credit services provider to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, insider Michael Fraccaro sold 5,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.59, for a total transaction of $856,022.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard Haythornthwaite sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.51, for a total transaction of $712,550.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 45,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,452,567.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 25,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,582,984. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

About Mastercard

MasterCard Incorporated is a technology company that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and businesses across the world, enabling them to use electronic forms of payment. The Company operates through Payment Solutions segment. The Company allows user to make payments by creating a range of payment solutions and services using its brands, which include MasterCard, Maestro and Cirrus.

