Marvell Technology Group (MRVL) Price Target Raised to $22.00

Marvell Technology Group (NASDAQ:MRVL) had its price target raised by Morgan Stanley from $20.50 to $22.00 in a research report released on Wednesday. They currently have an equal weight rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Benchmark raised Marvell Technology Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Citigroup raised Marvell Technology Group from a sell rating to a neutral rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of Marvell Technology Group in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Barclays raised Marvell Technology Group from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and upped their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Bank of America raised Marvell Technology Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $23.87.

Shares of Marvell Technology Group (NASDAQ MRVL) traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $21.62. The stock had a trading volume of 7,899,946 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,933,282. Marvell Technology Group has a 52 week low of $13.83 and a 52 week high of $24.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $10,634.48, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.13.

Marvell Technology Group (NASDAQ:MRVL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.01. Marvell Technology Group had a return on equity of 11.93% and a net margin of 16.53%. The company had revenue of $616.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $613.49 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.20 earnings per share. Marvell Technology Group’s revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts predict that Marvell Technology Group will post 1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 27th will be given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 26th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. Marvell Technology Group’s payout ratio is currently 31.17%.

In other Marvell Technology Group news, insider Marvell Semiconductor, Inc. Ca sold 9,812 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.20, for a total value of $208,014.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Sehat Sutardja sold 93,895 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.02, for a total value of $1,691,987.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,700,504 shares of company stock valued at $235,075,751 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MRVL. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its position in Marvell Technology Group by 10.2% in the second quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 6,461 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Marvell Technology Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC bought a new position in shares of Marvell Technology Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Marvell Technology Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Finally, First Quadrant L P CA bought a new position in shares of Marvell Technology Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.83% of the company’s stock.

About Marvell Technology Group

Marvell Technology Group Ltd. is a semiconductor provider of application-specific standard products. The Company is engaged in the design, development and sale of integrated circuits. The Company develops System-on-a-Chip (SoC) devices. It also develops integrated hardware platforms along with software that incorporates digital computing technologies designed and configured to provide an optimized computing solution.

