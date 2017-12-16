Marvell Technology Group (MRVL) & CEVA (CEVA) Head-To-Head Analysis

Marvell Technology Group (NASDAQ: MRVL) and CEVA (NASDAQ:CEVA) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Volatility and Risk

Get Marvell Technology Group alerts:

Marvell Technology Group has a beta of 1.13, suggesting that its stock price is 13% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CEVA has a beta of 0.74, suggesting that its stock price is 26% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Marvell Technology Group and CEVA’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Marvell Technology Group $2.32 billion 4.58 $21.15 million $0.77 28.08 CEVA $72.65 million 13.87 $13.10 million $0.85 53.94

Marvell Technology Group has higher revenue and earnings than CEVA. Marvell Technology Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than CEVA, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

78.8% of Marvell Technology Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 86.5% of CEVA shares are held by institutional investors. 6.8% of Marvell Technology Group shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 3.9% of CEVA shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Marvell Technology Group and CEVA, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Marvell Technology Group 0 7 16 0 2.70 CEVA 0 1 6 0 2.86

Marvell Technology Group currently has a consensus price target of $24.33, indicating a potential upside of 12.51%. CEVA has a consensus price target of $46.50, indicating a potential upside of 1.42%. Given Marvell Technology Group’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Marvell Technology Group is more favorable than CEVA.

Profitability

This table compares Marvell Technology Group and CEVA’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Marvell Technology Group 16.53% 11.93% 10.31% CEVA 21.89% 9.02% 7.98%

Dividends

Marvell Technology Group pays an annual dividend of $0.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.1%. CEVA does not pay a dividend. Marvell Technology Group pays out 31.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Summary

Marvell Technology Group beats CEVA on 9 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Marvell Technology Group

Marvell Technology Group Ltd. is a semiconductor provider of application-specific standard products. The Company is engaged in the design, development and sale of integrated circuits. The Company develops System-on-a-Chip (SoC) devices. It also develops integrated hardware platforms along with software that incorporates digital computing technologies designed and configured to provide an optimized computing solution. Its product portfolio includes devices for storage, networking and connectivity. In storage, it is engaged in data storage controller solutions spanning consumer, mobile, desktop and enterprise markets. Its storage solutions enable customers to engineer products for hard disk drives and solid state drives. Its networking products address end markets in cloud, enterprise, small and medium business and service provider networks. The Company’s connectivity products address end markets in consumer, enterprise, desktop, service provider networks and automotive.

About CEVA

CEVA, Inc. (CEVA) is a licensor of signal processing intellectual property (IP). The Company partners with semiconductor companies and original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) to create connected devices for a range of end markets, including mobile, consumer, automotive, industrial and Internet of things (IoT). The Company operates in the segment of licensing of intellectual property to semiconductor companies and electronic equipment manufacturers. CEVA addresses the requirements of the mobile, consumer, automotive, industrial and IoT markets by designing and licensing a range of application-specific signal processing platforms, which enable the design of solutions for developing a range of applications, including communications and connectivity, audio and voice, imaging and vision, and storage.

Receive News & Ratings for Marvell Technology Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marvell Technology Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.