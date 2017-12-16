Mark Chernis Sells 4,500 Shares of 2U Inc (TWOU) Stock

2U Inc (NASDAQ:TWOU) Director Mark Chernis sold 4,500 shares of 2U stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.58, for a total transaction of $286,110.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 19,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,260,473.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

2U Inc (NASDAQ TWOU) opened at $65.51 on Friday. 2U Inc has a 1-year low of $29.23 and a 1-year high of $69.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 3.48 and a quick ratio of 3.48.

2U (NASDAQ:TWOU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The software maker reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.01. 2U had a negative net margin of 12.49% and a negative return on equity of 13.02%. The company had revenue of $70.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.36 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.06) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts expect that 2U Inc will post -0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on TWOU. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 target price (up from $64.00) on shares of 2U in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of 2U from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of 2U in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of 2U from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, KeyCorp reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $73.00 target price on shares of 2U in a report on Friday, November 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.64.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Suntrust Banks Inc. raised its stake in 2U by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Suntrust Banks Inc. now owns 8,407 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $394,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in 2U by 21.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,844 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $180,000 after buying an additional 677 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in 2U by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 16,702 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $784,000 after buying an additional 948 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in 2U by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 17,392 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $970,000 after buying an additional 1,133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in 2U by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 72,100 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,040,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter.

About 2U

2U, Inc is a provider of an integrated solution consisting of cloud-based software-as-a-service (SaaS) combined with technology-enabled services (together, the Platform) that allows colleges and universities to deliver online degree programs. The Company’s SaaS technology consists of a learning environment (Online Campus), which acts as the hub for all student and faculty academic and social interaction, and a suite of integrated applications, which the Company uses to launch, operate and support the Company’s clients’ programs.

