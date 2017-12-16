Marc Tipermas Sells 3,000 Shares of Willdan Group, Inc. (WLDN) Stock

Willdan Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WLDN) insider Marc Tipermas sold 3,000 shares of Willdan Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.24, for a total transaction of $75,720.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 38,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $967,524.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Marc Tipermas also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Willdan Group alerts:

On Friday, December 8th, Marc Tipermas sold 682 shares of Willdan Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.50, for a total transaction of $16,709.00.

On Wednesday, December 6th, Marc Tipermas sold 1,318 shares of Willdan Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.90, for a total transaction of $32,818.20.

Willdan Group, Inc. (NASDAQ WLDN) traded down $0.46 on Friday, hitting $24.61. 101,211 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 60,715. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.46. Willdan Group, Inc. has a one year low of $20.60 and a one year high of $36.87. The company has a market capitalization of $219.71, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.80 and a beta of 1.12.

Willdan Group (NASDAQ:WLDN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The construction company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.01. Willdan Group had a net margin of 3.90% and a return on equity of 18.10%. The company had revenue of $69.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.39 million. The firm’s revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts predict that Willdan Group, Inc. will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its position in shares of Willdan Group by 69.2% during the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 56,268 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,826,000 after purchasing an additional 23,020 shares in the last quarter. Algert Global LLC lifted its position in shares of Willdan Group by 454.1% during the third quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 76,188 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,473,000 after purchasing an additional 62,438 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in shares of Willdan Group by 119.7% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 44,329 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,439,000 after purchasing an additional 24,149 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Willdan Group by 1.5% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 414,920 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $13,468,000 after purchasing an additional 6,232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware lifted its position in shares of Willdan Group by 81.6% during the third quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware now owns 81,966 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,660,000 after purchasing an additional 36,821 shares in the last quarter. 66.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Willdan Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Seaport Global Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on shares of Willdan Group in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. ValuEngine cut shares of Willdan Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Willdan Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.50.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This news story was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this news story on another publication, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of United States & international trademark and copyright laws. The legal version of this news story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/12/16/marc-tipermas-sells-3000-shares-of-willdan-group-inc-wldn-stock.html.

About Willdan Group

Willdan Group, Inc is a holding company. The Company provides professional technical and consulting services to utilities, private industry and public agencies at all levels of government, primarily in California and New York. It operates through four segments: Energy Efficiency Services, Engineering Services, Public Finance Services and Homeland Security Services.

Receive News & Ratings for Willdan Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Willdan Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.