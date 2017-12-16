Marathon Oil (MRO) Upgraded to “Neutral” by J P Morgan Chase & Co

J P Morgan Chase & Co upgraded shares of Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday. The firm currently has $15.00 price target on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on MRO. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Marathon Oil in a report on Monday, December 11th. They set an outperform rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Group reiterated a hold rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of Marathon Oil in a report on Friday, October 6th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Marathon Oil from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a hold rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Marathon Oil in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Marathon Oil from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $16.56.

Marathon Oil (NYSE MRO) traded down $0.11 during trading on Friday, hitting $15.01. 16,406,292 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,645,056. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Marathon Oil has a one year low of $10.55 and a one year high of $19.02.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. Marathon Oil had a negative net margin of 148.07% and a negative return on equity of 3.02%. Marathon Oil’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.23) earnings per share. sell-side analysts predict that Marathon Oil will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -2.40%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Marathon Oil during the second quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Marathon Oil during the third quarter valued at approximately $149,000. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marathon Oil during the second quarter valued at approximately $150,000. Glenview Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil by 13.5% during the second quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 13,044 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marathon Oil during the third quarter valued at approximately $159,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.65% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Oil Corporation is an exploration and production (E&P) company. The Company operates through three segments: North America E&P, International E&P and Oil Sands Mining. The North America E&P segment explores for, produces and markets crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs) and natural gas in North America.

