Magnetar Financial LLC Takes $311,000 Position in Hartford Financial Services Group Inc (HIG)

Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new position in Hartford Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:HIG) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 5,604 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $311,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HIG. Global X Management Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of Hartford Financial Services Group by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC now owns 7,553 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $397,000 after buying an additional 1,259 shares in the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hartford Financial Services Group by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,326,105 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $69,714,000 after buying an additional 72,955 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Hartford Financial Services Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $119,000. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of Hartford Financial Services Group by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,982,654 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $104,236,000 after buying an additional 8,103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Hartford Financial Services Group by 19.2% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 320,951 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $16,872,000 after buying an additional 51,743 shares in the last quarter. 88.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HIG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BidaskClub cut Hartford Financial Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Hartford Financial Services Group in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Buckingham Research initiated coverage on Hartford Financial Services Group in a research report on Monday, September 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $63.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Hartford Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Hartford Financial Services Group from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hartford Financial Services Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.75.

Shares of Hartford Financial Services Group Inc ( NYSE HIG ) opened at $55.75 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19,696.22, a P/E ratio of 14.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.98. Hartford Financial Services Group Inc has a 12 month low of $46.35 and a 12 month high of $58.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40.

Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 23rd. The insurance provider reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.68 billion. Hartford Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 8.21% and a net margin of 2.63%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.06 EPS. equities analysts forecast that Hartford Financial Services Group Inc will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. This is an increase from Hartford Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Hartford Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 76.34%.

Hartford Financial Services Group Company Profile

