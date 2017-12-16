LyondellBasell Industries NV (LYB) Shares Sold by Caxton Associates LP

Caxton Associates LP lessened its stake in LyondellBasell Industries NV (NYSE:LYB) by 63.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,400 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 4,100 shares during the quarter. Caxton Associates LP’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $238,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 1.2% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,908,525 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $161,063,000 after purchasing an additional 22,017 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 4.7% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 88,394 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $7,712,000 after purchasing an additional 3,938 shares in the last quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. purchased a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries during the second quarter valued at $17,600,000. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 77.7% during the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 14,936 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,260,000 after purchasing an additional 6,529 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nippon Life Insurance Co. raised its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 0.6% during the second quarter. Nippon Life Insurance Co. now owns 16,069 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,356,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. 74.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LyondellBasell Industries NV (LYB) opened at $106.03 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The company has a market cap of $41,587.95, a PE ratio of 10.90, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.07. LyondellBasell Industries NV has a 1-year low of $78.01 and a 1-year high of $108.13.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 5th were issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 4th. LyondellBasell Industries’s payout ratio is presently 38.59%.

In other news, Director Jagjeet S. Bindra sold 1,574 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.73, for a total value of $163,271.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

LYB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research note on Monday, August 28th. UBS increased their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $88.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 13th. downgraded shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. SunTrust Banks reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $100.47.

LyondellBasell Industries Company Profile

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. is a chemical company. The Company operates in five segments: Olefins and Polyolefins-Americas (O&P-Americas), Olefins and Polyolefins-Europe, Asia, International (O&P-EAI), Intermediates and Derivatives (I&D), Refining and Technology. The O&P-Americas segment produces and markets olefins and co-products, polyethylene and polypropylene.

