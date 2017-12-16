Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Sells 78,292 Shares of Visa Inc (V)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC cut its stake in shares of Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 442,110 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 78,292 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $41,461,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Motco increased its holdings in Visa by 25.1% during the 2nd quarter. Motco now owns 1,176 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Visa during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $115,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Visa during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $122,000. SpiderRock Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Visa by 107.1% during the 2nd quarter. SpiderRock Advisors LLC now owns 1,309 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 19,709 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new stake in Visa during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $125,000. 81.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Visa Inc (V) traded up $0.90 on Friday, reaching $113.82. The company had a trading volume of 16,386,242 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,819,399. The company has a market cap of $233,929.70, a P/E ratio of 32.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 1.90. Visa Inc has a 52-week low of $77.19 and a 52-week high of $114.37.

Visa (NYSE:V) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The credit-card processor reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $4.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.63 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 31.80% and a net margin of 36.49%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.78 EPS. equities analysts predict that Visa Inc will post 4.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 5th. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th were paid a dividend of $0.195 per share. This is an increase from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.86%.

In related news, SVP James H. Hoffmeister sold 2,146 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.09, for a total transaction of $240,545.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $77,005.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Robert W. Matschullat sold 6,220 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.76, for a total value of $707,587.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 57,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,526,183.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on V. Vetr downgraded Visa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $117.74 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Visa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Jefferies Group boosted their price target on Visa from $125.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Visa from $125.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Visa from $116.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.23.

About Visa

Visa Inc (Visa) is a payments technology company that connects consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners and government entities to electronic payments. The Company operates through payment services segment. The Company enables global commerce through the transfer of value and information among the participants.

