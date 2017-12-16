Lonmin (LMI) Rating Increased to Hold at Peel Hunt

Lonmin (LON:LMI) was upgraded by Peel Hunt to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Thursday. The firm presently has a GBX 85 ($1.14) target price on the mining company’s stock, up from their prior target price of GBX 60 ($0.81). Peel Hunt’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 1.49% from the company’s current price.

LMI has been the topic of several other research reports. Shore Capital reissued a “not rated” rating on shares of Lonmin in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Shore Capital Group reaffirmed a “not rated” rating on shares of Lonmin in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Barclays lifted their price objective on Lonmin from GBX 55 ($0.74) to GBX 80 ($1.08) and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a GBX 15 ($0.20) price objective on shares of Lonmin in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 88.11 ($1.19).

Lonmin (LMI) traded up GBX 7.25 ($0.10) during midday trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 83.75 ($1.13). The stock had a trading volume of 6,476,580 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,020,000. Lonmin has a 1 year low of GBX 55.75 ($0.75) and a 1 year high of GBX 186.75 ($2.51).

Lonmin Company Profile

Lonmin Plc is a producer of platinum group metals (PGMs). The Company is engaged in the discovery, extraction, refining and marketing of PGMs. The Company’s segments include PGM Operations, Evaluation, Exploration and Other. Its geographical segments include The Americas, Asia, Europe and South Africa.

