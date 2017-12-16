LogMein, Inc. (LOGM) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.16 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that LogMein, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGM) will post $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for LogMein’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.15 and the highest is $1.18. LogMein posted earnings per share of $0.62 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 87.1%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that LogMein will report full-year earnings of $4.18 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.05 to $4.24. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $4.95 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.75 to $5.22. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow LogMein.

Get LogMein alerts:

LogMein (NASDAQ:LOGM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The software maker reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $269.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $270.56 million. LogMein had a net margin of 1.01% and a return on equity of 5.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 216.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS.

LOGM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of LogMein in a research report on Monday, September 4th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of LogMein from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Piper Jaffray Companies restated a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price target on shares of LogMein in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $134.00 price target on shares of LogMein in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LogMein from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.96.

In other LogMein news, insider Christopher Battles sold 1,136 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.43, for a total transaction of $135,672.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $329,626.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LOGM. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of LogMein by 45.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,236,789 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $442,745,000 after buying an additional 1,333,687 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of LogMein by 49.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,564,888 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $163,531,000 after buying an additional 520,318 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of LogMein by 75.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,521,683 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $167,461,000 after buying an additional 655,296 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of LogMein by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,164,447 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $128,147,000 after buying an additional 146,549 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of LogMein by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 894,244 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $98,412,000 after buying an additional 46,968 shares in the last quarter. 99.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LogMein (LOGM) traded down $0.40 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $118.75. 953,023 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 408,073. LogMein has a twelve month low of $90.35 and a twelve month high of $129.51. The firm has a market cap of $6,271.78, a P/E ratio of 44.46, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.28.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 8th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 7th. LogMein’s payout ratio is 909.17%.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “LogMein, Inc. (LOGM) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.16 Per Share” was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece of content on another publication, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of US & international copyright and trademark law. The legal version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/12/16/logmein-inc-logm-expected-to-post-earnings-of-1-16-per-share.html.

About LogMein

LogMeIn, Inc provides a portfolio of cloud-based service offerings, which helps people and businesses to connect to their workplace, colleagues and customers. The Company’s core cloud-based services are categorized into four business lines: Communications and Collaboration; Engagement and Support; Identity and Access, and Additional Service Offerings.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on LogMein (LOGM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for LogMein Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LogMein and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.