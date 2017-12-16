Littelfuse (LFUS) Downgraded by BidaskClub to “Hold”

BidaskClub lowered shares of Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Littelfuse from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $230.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $202.00 target price on shares of Littelfuse in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $180.00 target price on shares of Littelfuse in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Littelfuse presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $211.25.

Shares of Littelfuse (LFUS) opened at $197.72 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.36, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Littelfuse has a twelve month low of $146.94 and a twelve month high of $215.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $4,384.67, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.91.

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The technology company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $317.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $319.20 million. Littelfuse had a return on equity of 19.62% and a net margin of 13.12%. Littelfuse’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.87 EPS. research analysts forecast that Littelfuse will post 7.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 22nd were paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 21st. Littelfuse’s dividend payout ratio is 21.57%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in LFUS. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Littelfuse by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,267,726 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $374,174,000 after buying an additional 13,076 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Littelfuse by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,878,924 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $310,023,000 after purchasing an additional 31,326 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Littelfuse by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 744,774 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $122,894,000 after purchasing an additional 31,905 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Littelfuse by 18.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 704,892 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $138,074,000 after purchasing an additional 111,483 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC increased its holdings in Littelfuse by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 586,957 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $96,848,000 after purchasing an additional 6,802 shares in the last quarter. 99.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Littelfuse Company Profile

Littelfuse, Inc is a supplier of circuit protection products for the electronics, automotive and industrial markets. The Company operates through three segments. The Electronics segment provides circuit protection components for overcurrent and overvoltage protection, as well as sensor components and modules to manufacturers of a range of electronic products.

