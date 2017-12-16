Liquidity Services, Inc. (LQDT) Expected to Post Q1 2018 Earnings of ($0.34) Per Share

Liquidity Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT) – Equities research analysts at Barrington Research issued their Q1 2018 earnings per share estimates for shares of Liquidity Services in a research note issued on Tuesday. Barrington Research analyst G. Prestopino forecasts that the business services provider will post earnings of ($0.34) per share for the quarter. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Liquidity Services’ Q2 2018 earnings at ($0.22) EPS, Q3 2018 earnings at ($0.16) EPS, Q4 2018 earnings at ($0.09) EPS and FY2018 earnings at ($0.81) EPS.

LQDT has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Liquidity Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. ValuEngine upgraded Liquidity Services from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st.

Liquidity Services ( NASDAQ:LQDT ) opened at $4.60 on Friday. Liquidity Services has a 12-month low of $4.34 and a 12-month high of $10.45.

Liquidity Services (NASDAQ:LQDT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 5th. The business services provider reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.07). Liquidity Services had a negative net margin of 14.51% and a negative return on equity of 21.96%. The firm had revenue of $61.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.02) earnings per share. Liquidity Services’s revenue was down 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Liquidity Services by 2.0% in the third quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 2,575,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $15,192,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Liquidity Services by 22.0% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,981,239 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,581,000 after buying an additional 357,240 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Liquidity Services by 5.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,309,668 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,477,000 after buying an additional 71,139 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Liquidity Services by 15.0% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,038,515 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,127,000 after buying an additional 135,532 shares during the period. Finally, Roumell Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Liquidity Services by 39.9% in the third quarter. Roumell Asset Management LLC now owns 875,871 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,168,000 after buying an additional 249,611 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.39% of the company’s stock.

In other Liquidity Services news, insider Roger Gravley sold 8,545 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.80, for a total transaction of $49,561.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 9,702 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,271.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider James M. Rallo sold 11,054 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.62, for a total value of $62,123.48. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,123.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 34,869 shares of company stock valued at $200,250 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 22.30% of the company’s stock.

Liquidity Services Company Profile

Liquidity Services, Inc operates a network of e-commerce marketplaces that enable buyers and sellers to transact in an automated environment. The Company employs e-commerce marketplace solutions to manage, value and sell inventory and equipment for business and government clients. The Company’s marketplaces provide professional buyers access to a global supply of new, surplus and scrap assets presented with digital images and other relevant product information.

