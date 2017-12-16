Line Corp (LN) Position Cut by BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA decreased its position in Line Corp (NYSE:LN) by 78.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,246 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 18,687 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Line were worth $190,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Carmignac Gestion lifted its holdings in Line by 42.2% in the second quarter. Carmignac Gestion now owns 1,376,724 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,882,000 after buying an additional 408,617 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Line in the second quarter valued at $27,321,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Line by 8.6% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 327,004 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,373,000 after buying an additional 25,830 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Line by 0.9% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 304,708 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,598,000 after purchasing an additional 2,692 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Line by 20.5% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 62,708 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,181,000 after purchasing an additional 10,662 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.86% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on LN shares. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Line from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Line from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of Line from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. UBS upgraded shares of Line from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Line from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.00.

Line Corp ( NYSE LN ) opened at $42.72 on Friday. Line Corp has a fifty-two week low of $30.90 and a fifty-two week high of $45.30.

Line Company Profile

LINE Corporation is a Japan-based company mainly engaged in the operation of LINE business portal business. Its LINE business portal segment includes communication and content service and advertising service. Communication and content service provides communication, contents and other services, such as LINE Pay, LINE FRIENDS and LINE Mobile.

