Liberum Capital Increases Stagecoach Group (SGC) Price Target to GBX 185

Stagecoach Group (LON:SGC) had its price target hoisted by research analysts at Liberum Capital from GBX 170 ($2.29) to GBX 185 ($2.49) in a research report issued on Thursday. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Liberum Capital’s target price points to a potential upside of 12.05% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. HSBC reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Stagecoach Group in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Deutsche Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 210 ($2.83) price objective on shares of Stagecoach Group in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Shore Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Stagecoach Group in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 160 ($2.15) price objective on shares of Stagecoach Group in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 160 ($2.15) price objective on shares of Stagecoach Group in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Stagecoach Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 185 ($2.49).

Shares of Stagecoach Group (LON:SGC) opened at GBX 165.10 ($2.22) on Thursday. Stagecoach Group has a 1-year low of GBX 150.80 ($2.03) and a 1-year high of GBX 227.29 ($3.06).

Stagecoach Group plc is a United Kingdom-based transport company. The Company is engaged in the sale and operation of passenger transport. The Company operates in five segments: UK Bus (regional operations), megabus Europe, UK Bus (London), North America and UK Rail. UK Bus (regional operations) connects communities in over 100 towns and cities across the United Kingdom on bus networks stretching from the Highlands of Scotland to south west England.

