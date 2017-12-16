Leo S. Horey III Sells 2,000 Shares of AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (AVB) Stock

AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) insider Leo S. Horey III sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.75, for a total transaction of $365,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Leo S. Horey III also recently made the following trade(s):

Get AvalonBay Communities alerts:

On Monday, December 4th, Leo S. Horey III sold 2,000 shares of AvalonBay Communities stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.89, for a total transaction of $363,780.00.

Shares of AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (AVB) traded down $0.71 on Friday, hitting $181.66. The stock had a trading volume of 1,272,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 675,009. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a 12-month low of $169.50 and a 12-month high of $199.52. The company has a market capitalization of $25,174.81, a PE ratio of 21.47, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a current ratio of 0.10.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.17 by ($0.45). AvalonBay Communities had a net margin of 41.55% and a return on equity of 8.66%. The company had revenue of $550.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $539.69 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.11 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts expect that AvalonBay Communities, Inc. will post 8.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a dividend of $1.42 per share. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 88.75%.

AVB has been the topic of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $209.00 price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $206.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 6th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a report on Monday, November 6th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $202.00 price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a report on Friday, September 1st. Finally, UBS raised shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $190.00 to $206.00 in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. AvalonBay Communities presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $201.40.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AVB. Creative Planning increased its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 0.4% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 542 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 2 shares during the last quarter. Amica Retiree Medical Trust bought a new position in shares of AvalonBay Communities in the third quarter worth approximately $132,000. WFG Advisors LP increased its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 24.9% in the second quarter. WFG Advisors LP now owns 839 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC increased its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 4.6% in the second quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 1,140 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of AvalonBay Communities in the second quarter worth approximately $226,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.07% of the company’s stock.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Leo S. Horey III Sells 2,000 Shares of AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (AVB) Stock” was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this article on another domain, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of U.S. & international trademark & copyright legislation. The correct version of this article can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/12/16/leo-s-horey-iii-sells-2000-shares-of-avalonbay-communities-inc-avb-stock.html.

About AvalonBay Communities

AvalonBay Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company is focused on the development, redevelopment, acquisition, ownership and operation of multifamily communities primarily in New England, the New York/New Jersey metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California.

Receive News & Ratings for AvalonBay Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AvalonBay Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.