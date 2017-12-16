Leo S. Horey III Sells 2,000 Shares of AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (AVB) Stock

AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) insider Leo S. Horey III sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.75, for a total transaction of $365,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Leo S. Horey III also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, December 4th, Leo S. Horey III sold 2,000 shares of AvalonBay Communities stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.89, for a total transaction of $363,780.00.
Shares of AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (AVB) traded down $0.71 on Friday, hitting $181.66. The stock had a trading volume of 1,272,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 675,009. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a 12-month low of $169.50 and a 12-month high of $199.52. The company has a market capitalization of $25,174.81, a PE ratio of 21.47, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a current ratio of 0.10.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a dividend of $1.42 per share. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 88.75%.
AVB has been the topic of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $209.00 price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $206.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 6th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a report on Monday, November 6th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $202.00 price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a report on Friday, September 1st. Finally, UBS raised shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $190.00 to $206.00 in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. AvalonBay Communities presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $201.40.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AVB. Creative Planning increased its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 0.4% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 542 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 2 shares during the last quarter. Amica Retiree Medical Trust bought a new position in shares of AvalonBay Communities in the third quarter worth approximately $132,000. WFG Advisors LP increased its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 24.9% in the second quarter. WFG Advisors LP now owns 839 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC increased its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 4.6% in the second quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 1,140 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of AvalonBay Communities in the second quarter worth approximately $226,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.07% of the company’s stock.
About AvalonBay Communities
AvalonBay Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company is focused on the development, redevelopment, acquisition, ownership and operation of multifamily communities primarily in New England, the New York/New Jersey metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California.
