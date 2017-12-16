LendingTree (TREE) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of LendingTree (NASDAQ:TREE) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report released on Friday morning.

TREE has been the subject of several other research reports. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of LendingTree from $340.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. BWS Financial cut shares of LendingTree from a buy rating to a sell rating and set a $194.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LendingTree from a sell rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $308.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Northland Securities reiterated a buy rating and set a $340.00 target price on shares of LendingTree in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and set a $300.00 target price (up previously from $250.00) on shares of LendingTree in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $272.31.

LendingTree (TREE) traded up $9.65 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $344.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 627,881 shares, compared to its average volume of 222,421. LendingTree has a 12-month low of $96.20 and a 12-month high of $347.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 3.86 and a current ratio of 3.86. The firm has a market cap of $4,005.96, a P/E ratio of 101.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.54.

LendingTree (NASDAQ:TREE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $171.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $157.97 million. LendingTree had a net margin of 5.49% and a return on equity of 16.52%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 81.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.80 EPS. analysts forecast that LendingTree will post 3.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Douglas R. Lebda sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.11, for a total value of $2,560,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 397,218 shares in the company, valued at approximately $127,153,453.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Douglas R. Lebda sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total transaction of $4,400,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 453,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $124,689,950. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 105,374 shares of company stock valued at $29,625,166. 21.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Invictus RG acquired a new position in LendingTree in the 3rd quarter worth $104,000. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its stake in LendingTree by 61.7% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 527 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in LendingTree in the 2nd quarter worth $148,000. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new position in LendingTree in the 3rd quarter worth $201,000. Finally, Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new position in LendingTree in the 2nd quarter worth $207,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.11% of the company’s stock.

LendingTree Company Profile

LendingTree, Inc (LendingTree) is engaged in operating an online loan marketplace for consumers seeking loans and other credit-based offerings. The Company’s online marketplace provides consumers with access to product offerings from various lenders, which it refers to as Network Lenders, including mortgage loans, home equity loans and lines of credit, reverse mortgage loans, auto loans, credit cards, personal loans, student loans, small business loans and other related offerings.

