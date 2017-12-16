LendingTree (TREE) PT Raised to $370.00 at Oppenheimer

LendingTree (NASDAQ:TREE) had its price objective lifted by analysts at Oppenheimer from $340.00 to $370.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Oppenheimer’s price target points to a potential upside of 7.45% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on TREE. Zacks Investment Research upgraded LendingTree from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. Bank of America upped their target price on LendingTree from $250.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. BWS Financial lowered LendingTree from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $194.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Stephens upped their target price on LendingTree from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 target price (up from $250.00) on shares of LendingTree in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $272.31.

Get LendingTree alerts:

LendingTree (TREE) opened at $344.35 on Thursday. LendingTree has a 1-year low of $96.20 and a 1-year high of $347.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $4,005.96, a price-to-earnings ratio of 101.73, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 3.86 and a quick ratio of 3.86.

LendingTree (NASDAQ:TREE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.20. LendingTree had a return on equity of 16.52% and a net margin of 5.49%. The company had revenue of $171.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $157.97 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 81.3% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts anticipate that LendingTree will post 3.06 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Nikul Patel sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,953 shares in the company, valued at $1,485,900. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Douglas R. Lebda sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.68, for a total value of $1,034,720.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 105,374 shares of company stock valued at $29,625,166 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 21.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in LendingTree by 1.1% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 21,239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,192,000 after buying an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in LendingTree during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,550,000. Jackson Square Partners LLC raised its stake in LendingTree by 0.3% during the third quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 549,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $134,349,000 after buying an additional 1,853 shares in the last quarter. Invictus RG acquired a new stake in LendingTree during the third quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in LendingTree by 5.9% during the third quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 33,435 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,174,000 after buying an additional 1,862 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.11% of the company’s stock.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This article was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this article on another domain, it was stolen and reposted in violation of US & international trademark and copyright laws. The correct version of this article can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/12/16/lendingtree-tree-pt-raised-to-370-00-at-oppenheimer.html.

About LendingTree

LendingTree, Inc (LendingTree) is engaged in operating an online loan marketplace for consumers seeking loans and other credit-based offerings. The Company’s online marketplace provides consumers with access to product offerings from various lenders, which it refers to as Network Lenders, including mortgage loans, home equity loans and lines of credit, reverse mortgage loans, auto loans, credit cards, personal loans, student loans, small business loans and other related offerings.

Receive News & Ratings for LendingTree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LendingTree and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.