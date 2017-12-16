Legal & General Group Plc Has $6.72 Million Position in Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (WWW)

Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW) by 2.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 233,017 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,429 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc owned about 0.24% of Wolverine World Wide worth $6,724,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in WWW. Systematic Financial Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Wolverine World Wide in the second quarter valued at about $27,385,000. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 129.1% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,154,622 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $32,341,000 after purchasing an additional 650,710 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 22.1% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,903,558 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $83,768,000 after purchasing an additional 525,150 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 180.8% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 808,859 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $22,648,000 after purchasing an additional 520,754 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 21.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,357,199 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $66,025,000 after purchasing an additional 420,194 shares during the period. 92.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on WWW. TheStreet lowered shares of Wolverine World Wide from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Buckingham Research upped their price objective on shares of Wolverine World Wide from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on shares of Wolverine World Wide from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of Wolverine World Wide in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Pivotal Research raised shares of Wolverine World Wide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $32.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Wolverine World Wide presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.65.

In other news, Director Joseph R. Gromek sold 18,928 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.14, for a total transaction of $551,561.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, insider Michael Jeppesen sold 11,807 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.97, for a total transaction of $330,241.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 5.65% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (WWW) traded up $1.44 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $30.44. 2,010,806 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 664,297. Wolverine World Wide, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.94 and a 52 week high of $30.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 3.09 and a quick ratio of 2.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $2,774.74, a PE ratio of 18.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.96.

Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The textile maker reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.06. Wolverine World Wide had a net margin of 2.35% and a return on equity of 15.25%. The company had revenue of $581.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $552.36 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.49 earnings per share. Wolverine World Wide’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts anticipate that Wolverine World Wide, Inc. will post 1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd will be given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 29th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. Wolverine World Wide’s payout ratio is currently 40.00%.

Wolverine World Wide, Inc is a designer, manufacturer and marketer of a range of casual footwear and apparel, outdoor and athletic footwear and apparel, children’s footwear, industrial work boots and apparel, and uniform shoes and boots. It operates in four segments: Wolverine Outdoor & Lifestyle Group, which offers Merrell footwear and apparel, Cat footwear, Hush Puppies footwear and apparel, and Chaco footwear; Wolverine Boston Group, which offers Sperry footwear and apparel, Saucony footwear and apparel, and Keds footwear and apparel; Wolverine Heritage Group, which offers Wolverine footwear and apparel, Bates uniform footwear, Harley-Davidson footwear and HyTest safety footwear, and Wolverine Multi-Brand Group, which offers Stride Rite footwear and apparel, and its multi-brand consumer-direct businesses.

