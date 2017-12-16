Lee Chen Sells 25,000 Shares of A10 Networks Inc (ATEN) Stock

A10 Networks Inc (NYSE:ATEN) CEO Lee Chen sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.76, for a total value of $194,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,061,538 shares in the company, valued at approximately $78,077,534.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Lee Chen also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, December 5th, Lee Chen sold 25,000 shares of A10 Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.66, for a total value of $191,500.00.

On Monday, November 27th, Lee Chen sold 25,000 shares of A10 Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.11, for a total value of $202,750.00.

On Wednesday, November 22nd, Lee Chen sold 25,000 shares of A10 Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.07, for a total value of $201,750.00.

On Thursday, November 16th, Lee Chen sold 25,000 shares of A10 Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.30, for a total value of $182,500.00.

On Wednesday, November 8th, Lee Chen sold 25,000 shares of A10 Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.29, for a total value of $182,250.00.

On Tuesday, October 31st, Lee Chen sold 25,000 shares of A10 Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.38, for a total value of $184,500.00.

On Monday, October 23rd, Lee Chen sold 25,000 shares of A10 Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.53, for a total value of $188,250.00.

On Friday, October 20th, Lee Chen sold 25,000 shares of A10 Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.54, for a total value of $188,500.00.

On Thursday, October 12th, Lee Chen sold 25,000 shares of A10 Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.62, for a total value of $190,500.00.

On Wednesday, October 4th, Lee Chen sold 25,000 shares of A10 Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.73, for a total value of $193,250.00.

Shares of A10 Networks Inc (ATEN) traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $7.88. 950,149 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 453,347. A10 Networks Inc has a 1 year low of $6.02 and a 1 year high of $9.94.

A10 Networks (NYSE:ATEN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.04. A10 Networks had a negative net margin of 6.94% and a negative return on equity of 17.63%. The company had revenue of $61.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.46 million. A10 Networks’s revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts forecast that A10 Networks Inc will post -0.21 EPS for the current year.

A10 Networks announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, October 26th that authorizes the company to buyback 20,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the communications equipment provider to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

ATEN has been the topic of a number of research reports. BidaskClub raised A10 Networks from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of A10 Networks from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $8.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. A10 Networks presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.13.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of A10 Networks by 25.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 44,535 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $337,000 after acquiring an additional 9,149 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of A10 Networks during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $317,000. Royce & Associates LP increased its stake in shares of A10 Networks by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 821,500 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $6,211,000 after purchasing an additional 106,976 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in A10 Networks by 141.8% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 241,850 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,828,000 after acquiring an additional 141,835 shares during the period. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in A10 Networks in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $345,000. Institutional investors own 57.96% of the company’s stock.

A10 Networks Company Profile

A10 Networks, Inc is a provider of software and hardware solutions. The Company’s solutions enable its customers to secure and optimize the performance of their data center and cloud applications, and secure their users, applications and infrastructure from Internet, Web and network threats at scale.

