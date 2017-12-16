LATAM Airlines Group (LTM) Earning Favorable News Coverage, Report Finds

News headlines about LATAM Airlines Group (NYSE:LTM) have trended positive on Saturday, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. Accern rates the sentiment of press coverage by monitoring more than 20 million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. LATAM Airlines Group earned a media sentiment score of 0.33 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media headlines about the transportation company an impact score of 45.467794442169 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

LTM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet cut shares of LATAM Airlines Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. Santander cut shares of LATAM Airlines Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of LATAM Airlines Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of LATAM Airlines Group in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. LATAM Airlines Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.67.

LATAM Airlines Group ( NYSE:LTM ) traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $12.98. 570,819 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 736,097. LATAM Airlines Group has a 1-year low of $8.07 and a 1-year high of $15.06. The firm has a market cap of $7,719.56, a PE ratio of 53.04 and a beta of 1.55.

About LATAM Airlines Group

LATAM Airlines Group SA is a Chile-based company, which is engaged in passenger and cargo air transportation, both in the domestic markets of Chile, Peru, Argentina, Colombia, Ecuador and Brazil and in a developed series of regional and international routes in America, Europe and Oceania. These businesses are performed directly or through its subsidiaries in different countries.

