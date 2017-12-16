Laffer Investments Sells 2,135 Shares of Sealed Air Corporation (SEE)

Laffer Investments cut its stake in shares of Sealed Air Corporation (NYSE:SEE) by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,185 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,135 shares during the quarter. Laffer Investments’ holdings in Sealed Air were worth $1,375,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd bought a new stake in Sealed Air during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $242,000. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Sealed Air by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 550,405 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $23,513,000 after purchasing an additional 24,705 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Sealed Air during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,547,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Sealed Air by 46.8% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 58,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,508,000 after acquiring an additional 18,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Sealed Air in the third quarter valued at approximately $424,000. 93.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Sealed Air alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on SEE shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $47.00 target price on shares of Sealed Air in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Bank of America set a $50.00 target price on Sealed Air and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sealed Air from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Citigroup lowered Sealed Air from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $52.00 to $47.00 in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Finally, SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $49.00 target price on shares of Sealed Air in a report on Friday, November 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.42.

Sealed Air Corporation ( NYSE:SEE ) traded up $0.65 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $48.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,952,248 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,393,670. The stock has a market capitalization of $8,665.76, a P/E ratio of 24.02, a P/E/G ratio of 6.66 and a beta of 1.23. Sealed Air Corporation has a 12-month low of $41.22 and a 12-month high of $50.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.23.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.46. Sealed Air had a return on equity of 67.60% and a net margin of 20.15%. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts forecast that Sealed Air Corporation will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st were given a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. Sealed Air’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.19%.

In related news, SVP Emile Z. Chammas sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.24, for a total value of $271,440.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 142,077 shares in the company, valued at $6,427,563.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Lawrence R. Codey sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.91, for a total value of $150,185.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 38,180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,638,303.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.05% of the company’s stock.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This piece was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece on another publication, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of U.S. & international trademark & copyright law. The legal version of this piece can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/12/16/laffer-investments-sells-2135-shares-of-sealed-air-corporation-see.html.

Sealed Air Company Profile

Sealed Air Corporation is engaged in food safety and security, facility hygiene and product protection business. The Company’s segments are Food Care (includes Corporate, Medical Applications and New Ventures businesses), Product Care and Corporate. The Food Care segment focuses on providing a range of integrated system solutions.

Receive News & Ratings for Sealed Air Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sealed Air and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.