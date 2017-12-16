Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Initiates Coverage on SeaSpine (SPNE)

Stock analysts at Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services began coverage on shares of SeaSpine (NASDAQ:SPNE) in a research note issued on Thursday. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the medical equipment provider’s stock. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 99.00% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also commented on SPNE. Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of SeaSpine in a research note on Sunday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SeaSpine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of SeaSpine in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of SeaSpine in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. SeaSpine currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.25.

Shares of SeaSpine (NASDAQ SPNE) opened at $10.05 on Thursday. SeaSpine has a fifty-two week low of $6.31 and a fifty-two week high of $13.46.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Synovus Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of SeaSpine during the second quarter valued at $116,000. Virtu KCG Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SeaSpine during the second quarter valued at $133,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SeaSpine during the second quarter valued at $161,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of SeaSpine during the third quarter valued at $214,000. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SeaSpine by 1.0% during the second quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,707 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. 43.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SeaSpine Company Profile

SeaSpine Holdings Corporation is a medical technology company. The Company is focused on the design, development and commercialization of surgical solutions for the treatment of patients suffering from spinal disorders. The Company operates through the development, manufacture and marketing of orthobiologics and spinal fusion hardware segment.

