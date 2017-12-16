Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. Buys 88,909 Shares of Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust of Beneficial Interest (FTF)

Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust of Beneficial Interest (NYSEAMERICAN:FTF) by 92.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 184,883 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 88,909 shares during the quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. owned 0.82% of Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust of Beneficial Interest worth $2,219,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust of Beneficial Interest during the third quarter valued at about $122,000. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust of Beneficial Interest by 13.7% during the second quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 18,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 2,167 shares during the last quarter. Investment Centers of America Inc. bought a new position in shares of Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust of Beneficial Interest during the third quarter valued at about $304,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust of Beneficial Interest by 232.0% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 37,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,000 after buying an additional 25,865 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust of Beneficial Interest by 21.2% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 37,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,000 after buying an additional 6,523 shares during the last quarter.

Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust of Beneficial Interest (NYSEAMERICAN FTF) traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $11.66. 73,215 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 90,679. Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust of Beneficial Interest has a one year low of $11.46 and a one year high of $12.33.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were issued a dividend of $0.1052 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.83%.

