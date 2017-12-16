Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. Boosts Position in Alliance World (AWF)

Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Alliance World (NYSE:AWF) by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 197,623 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,682 shares during the quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. owned approximately 0.23% of Alliance World worth $2,578,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AWF. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of Alliance World during the second quarter worth approximately $160,000. FCG Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alliance World during the second quarter worth approximately $198,000. Allegis Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alliance World by 5.7% during the second quarter. Allegis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,276 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 937 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in Alliance World by 71.2% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 17,833 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 7,416 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Alliance World by 22.1% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 18,678 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 3,385 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.94% of the company’s stock.
Alliance World (NYSE:AWF) opened at $12.72 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1,094.26, a P/E ratio of 15.48 and a beta of 0.31. Alliance World has a 52-week low of $12.23 and a 52-week high of $13.12.
About Alliance World
AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund, Inc is a diversified, closed-end management investment company. The Fund seeks high current income, and secondarily, capital appreciation. The Fund invests without limit in securities denominated in non-united States currencies, as well as those denominated in the US dollar.
Receive News & Ratings for Alliance World Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alliance World and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.