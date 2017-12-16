La-Z-Boy (LZB) versus Sleep Number (SNBR) Head-To-Head Review

La-Z-Boy (NYSE: LZB) and Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, risk, valuation, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Get La-Z-Boy alerts:

86.5% of La-Z-Boy shares are held by institutional investors. 3.2% of La-Z-Boy shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.0% of Sleep Number shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a summary of recent ratings for La-Z-Boy and Sleep Number, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score La-Z-Boy 0 3 1 0 2.25 Sleep Number 1 3 3 0 2.29

La-Z-Boy currently has a consensus price target of $33.00, indicating a potential upside of 6.28%. Sleep Number has a consensus price target of $33.40, indicating a potential downside of 9.14%. Given La-Z-Boy’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe La-Z-Boy is more favorable than Sleep Number.

Profitability

This table compares La-Z-Boy and Sleep Number’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets La-Z-Boy 5.53% 14.33% 9.80% Sleep Number 4.34% 51.12% 14.26%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares La-Z-Boy and Sleep Number’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio La-Z-Boy $1.52 billion 0.97 $85.92 million $1.75 17.74 Sleep Number $1.31 billion 1.12 $51.41 million $1.41 26.07

La-Z-Boy has higher revenue and earnings than Sleep Number. La-Z-Boy is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Sleep Number, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

La-Z-Boy pays an annual dividend of $0.48 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.5%. Sleep Number does not pay a dividend. La-Z-Boy pays out 27.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Risk & Volatility

La-Z-Boy has a beta of 1.03, suggesting that its stock price is 3% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sleep Number has a beta of 0.61, suggesting that its stock price is 39% less volatile than the S&P 500.

About La-Z-Boy

La-Z-Boy Incorporated manufactures, markets, imports, exports, distributes and retails upholstery furniture products. The Company also imports, distributes and retails accessories and casegoods (wood) furniture products. The Company’s segments include the Upholstery segment, the Casegoods segment and the Retail segment. The Company is the producer of reclining chairs and manufacturer/distributor of residential furniture in the United States. The Company sells its products, primarily in the United States and Canada, as well as internationally, to furniture retailers and directly to consumers through stores that it owns and operates. The Company has a network of approximately 340 La-Z-Boy Furniture Galleries stores and over 560 Comfort Studio locations. The Company owns approximately 120 of the La-Z-Boy Furniture Galleries stores. The Company’s other brands include England, Kincaid, American Drew and Hammary.

About Sleep Number

Sleep Number Corporation, formerly Select Comfort Corporation, is a designer, manufacturer, marketer, retailer and servicer of a line of Sleep Number beds. The Company offers consumers individualized sleep solutions and services, which include a complete line of Sleep Number beds, bases and bedding accessories. Its Sleep Number bed offers SleepIQ technology sensors that work directly with the bed’s DualAir technology to track each individual’s sleep. The Sleep Number bedding collection comprises a line of sleep products that are designed to solve sleep issues. It offers FlextFit adjustable bases, and Sleep Number pillows, sheets and other bedding products. It offers Sleep Number beds in ranges within the mattress category, and in a range of sizes, including twin, full, queen, eastern king and California king. It also offers an assortment of temperature-balancing products.

Receive News & Ratings for La-Z-Boy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for La-Z-Boy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.