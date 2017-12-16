La Jolla Pharmaceutical (LJPC) Downgraded to “Strong Sell” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of La Jolla Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:LJPC) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report issued on Friday.

LJPC has been the subject of a number of other reports. Jefferies Group restated a buy rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of La Jolla Pharmaceutical in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. ValuEngine cut shares of La Jolla Pharmaceutical from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Cowen restated a buy rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of La Jolla Pharmaceutical in a research report on Friday, October 27th. J P Morgan Chase & Co cut shares of La Jolla Pharmaceutical from an overweight rating to an underweight rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of La Jolla Pharmaceutical from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. La Jolla Pharmaceutical has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $49.33.

Shares of La Jolla Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:LJPC) traded down $0.38 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $23.91. 814,263 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 448,985. La Jolla Pharmaceutical has a 12-month low of $16.41 and a 12-month high of $39.28.

La Jolla Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:LJPC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.24) by $0.05. analysts anticipate that La Jolla Pharmaceutical will post -4.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in La Jolla Pharmaceutical by 11.6% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,456 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in La Jolla Pharmaceutical during the third quarter worth about $200,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in La Jolla Pharmaceutical during the third quarter worth about $217,000. Voya Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in La Jolla Pharmaceutical during the second quarter worth about $243,000. Finally, Nationwide Fund Advisors increased its position in La Jolla Pharmaceutical by 20.4% during the second quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors now owns 9,952 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 1,688 shares during the last quarter.

About La Jolla Pharmaceutical

La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company is a biopharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of therapies to improve outcomes in patients suffering from life-threatening diseases. LJPC-501 is its formulation of angiotensin II for the potential treatment of catecholamine-resistant hypotension (CRH).

