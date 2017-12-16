Kroger Co (KR) Shares Bought by Cetera Advisor Networks LLC

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its position in Kroger Co (NYSE:KR) by 30.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,168 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,675 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in Kroger were worth $406,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KR. Howe & Rusling Inc. purchased a new position in Kroger in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in Kroger in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Kroger in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA increased its stake in Kroger by 497.2% in the 2nd quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 5,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 4,390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in Kroger by 85.2% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 5,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 2,708 shares in the last quarter. 79.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Jorge P. Montoya sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.98, for a total transaction of $269,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 108,910 shares in the company, valued at $2,938,391.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Carin L. Fike sold 1,538 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.61, for a total value of $39,388.18. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 25,956 shares in the company, valued at approximately $664,733.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.85% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on KR. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of Kroger in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Moffett Nathanson began coverage on Kroger in a research note on Monday, December 4th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Pivotal Research set a $30.00 price objective on Kroger and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 2nd. BMO Capital Markets set a $29.00 price target on Kroger and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on Kroger from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Kroger presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.93.

Kroger Co (KR) opened at $26.45 on Friday. Kroger Co has a 1 year low of $19.69 and a 1 year high of $36.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $22,827.27, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.92.

Kroger (NYSE:KR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 30th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.04. Kroger had a return on equity of 28.60% and a net margin of 1.31%. The business had revenue of $27.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts forecast that Kroger Co will post 2.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Kroger Co (Kroger) manufactures and processes food for sale in its supermarkets. The Company operates supermarkets, multi-department stores, jewelry stores and convenience stores throughout the United States. As of January 28, 2017, it had operated approximately 4,000 owned or leased supermarkets, convenience stores, fine jewelry stores, distribution warehouses and food production plants through divisions, subsidiaries or affiliates.

