Kosmos Energy (KOS) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Goldman Sachs Group

Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reiterated by Goldman Sachs Group in a report released on Thursday. They presently have a $9.00 price objective on the oil and gas producer’s stock. Goldman Sachs Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 33.33% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Kosmos Energy in a research note on Friday, September 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kosmos Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Howard Weil upgraded shares of Kosmos Energy from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Kosmos Energy from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Kosmos Energy from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, October 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kosmos Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.55.

Get Kosmos Energy alerts:

Kosmos Energy (NYSE KOS) opened at $6.75 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.39. Kosmos Energy has a one year low of $5.53 and a one year high of $8.62.

Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $151.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $149.10 million. Kosmos Energy had a negative return on equity of 8.88% and a negative net margin of 23.83%. Kosmos Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 126.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.09) earnings per share. equities research analysts expect that Kosmos Energy will post -0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Yves-Louis Darricarrere sold 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.57, for a total value of $119,980.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 65,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $558,686.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KOS. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Kosmos Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $118,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in Kosmos Energy by 24.6% in the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 19,167 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 3,778 shares during the period. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in Kosmos Energy by 19.3% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 22,376 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 3,626 shares during the period. QS Investors LLC raised its holdings in Kosmos Energy by 192.3% in the 2nd quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 22,800 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Kosmos Energy by 51.0% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,144 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $169,000 after acquiring an additional 7,144 shares during the period.

WARNING: “Kosmos Energy (KOS) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Goldman Sachs Group” was published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this report on another publication, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of United States and international copyright and trademark law. The legal version of this report can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/12/16/kosmos-energy-kos-stock-rating-reaffirmed-by-goldman-sachs-group.html.

Kosmos Energy Company Profile

Kosmos Energy Ltd. (Kosmos) is an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. The Company is focused on the emerging areas along the Atlantic Margins. Its assets include existing production and development projects offshore Ghana, discoveries and further exploration potential offshore Mauritania and Senegal, as well as exploration licenses with hydrocarbon potential offshore Sao Tome and Principe, Suriname, Morocco and Western Sahara.

Receive News & Ratings for Kosmos Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kosmos Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.