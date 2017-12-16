Koninklijke Philips (PHG) Given News Impact Score of 0.26

Press coverage about Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) has trended positive on Saturday, Accern Sentiment reports. The research group identifies positive and negative press coverage by analyzing more than twenty million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Koninklijke Philips earned a news sentiment score of 0.26 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news coverage about the technology company an impact score of 45.413675306168 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near future.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PHG. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Koninklijke Philips from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Koninklijke Philips from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, J P Morgan Chase & Co downgraded shares of Koninklijke Philips from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Koninklijke Philips currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.50.

Koninklijke Philips ( PHG ) traded up $0.19 on Friday, hitting $38.42. 1,191,277 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,135,252. Koninklijke Philips has a 52-week low of $28.71 and a 52-week high of $42.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market cap of $35,816.20, a P/E ratio of 28.32, a PEG ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.38.

Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 23rd. The technology company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.04). Koninklijke Philips had a return on equity of 7.19% and a net margin of 6.67%. The company had revenue of $4.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.7% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts expect that Koninklijke Philips will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Philips Nv Koninklijke sold 3,334,586 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.50, for a total transaction of $5,001,879.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 29,693,444 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,540,166. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

About Koninklijke Philips

Koninklijke Philips N.V. is the Netherlands-based health technology company. The Company’s segments include Personal Health businesses, Diagnosis & Treatment businesses, Connected Care & Health Informatics businesses, HealthTech Other and Legacy Items. The Personal Health businesses segment is engaged in the health continuum, delivering integrated, connected solutions that support healthier lifestyles and those living with chronic disease.

