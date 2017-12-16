Kinaxis Inc. (KXS) Director Douglas Proctor Colbeth Sells 16,616 Shares

Kinaxis Inc. (TSE:KXS) Director Douglas Proctor Colbeth sold 16,616 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$58.82, for a total value of C$977,353.12.

Douglas Proctor Colbeth also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 11th, Douglas Proctor Colbeth sold 11,667 shares of Kinaxis stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$74.71, for a total value of C$871,641.57.

On Friday, November 17th, Douglas Proctor Colbeth sold 12,333 shares of Kinaxis stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$73.50, for a total value of C$906,475.50.

Shares of Kinaxis Inc. (TSE:KXS) traded up C$0.23 during midday trading on Friday, hitting C$75.21. The stock had a trading volume of 83,053 shares, compared to its average volume of 87,284. Kinaxis Inc. has a 1-year low of C$58.91 and a 1-year high of C$91.98.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on KXS. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Kinaxis from C$85.00 to C$90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. CIBC upgraded Kinaxis from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price target on Kinaxis from C$81.00 to C$78.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$89.10.

Kinaxis Company Profile

Kinaxis Inc is a provider of cloud-based subscription software for supply chain operations. The Company offers RapidResponse as a collection of cloud-based configurable applications. The Company’s RapidResponse product provides supply chain planning and analytics capabilities that create the foundation for managing multiple, interconnected supply chain management processes, including demand planning, supply planning, inventory management, order fulfillment and capacity planning.

