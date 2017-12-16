Kinaxis Inc. (KXS) Director Douglas Proctor Colbeth Sells 16,616 Shares

Kinaxis Inc. (TSE:KXS) Director Douglas Proctor Colbeth sold 16,616 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$58.82, for a total value of C$977,353.12.
Douglas Proctor Colbeth also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, December 11th, Douglas Proctor Colbeth sold 11,667 shares of Kinaxis stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$74.71, for a total value of C$871,641.57.
- On Friday, November 17th, Douglas Proctor Colbeth sold 12,333 shares of Kinaxis stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$73.50, for a total value of C$906,475.50.
Shares of Kinaxis Inc. (TSE:KXS) traded up C$0.23 during midday trading on Friday, hitting C$75.21. The stock had a trading volume of 83,053 shares, compared to its average volume of 87,284. Kinaxis Inc. has a 1-year low of C$58.91 and a 1-year high of C$91.98.
Kinaxis Company Profile
Kinaxis Inc is a provider of cloud-based subscription software for supply chain operations. The Company offers RapidResponse as a collection of cloud-based configurable applications. The Company’s RapidResponse product provides supply chain planning and analytics capabilities that create the foundation for managing multiple, interconnected supply chain management processes, including demand planning, supply planning, inventory management, order fulfillment and capacity planning.
