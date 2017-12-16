Kilroy Realty (KRC) Downgraded to “Neutral” at J P Morgan Chase & Co

J P Morgan Chase & Co downgraded shares of Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Friday morning. J P Morgan Chase & Co currently has $79.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on KRC. Stifel Nicolaus restated a buy rating and set a $77.00 price objective on shares of Kilroy Realty in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kilroy Realty from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Kilroy Realty in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. They set a neutral rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp restated a hold rating on shares of Kilroy Realty in a research note on Friday, August 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $77.63.

Kilroy Realty (NYSE KRC) traded up $0.52 during trading on Friday, reaching $75.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,104,506 shares, compared to its average volume of 448,928. Kilroy Realty has a 12-month low of $67.00 and a 12-month high of $78.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.85. The company has a market cap of $7,358.99, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.81, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.79.

Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.19). Kilroy Realty had a return on equity of 4.44% and a net margin of 23.77%. The company had revenue of $181.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $179.03 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.92 EPS. Kilroy Realty’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts expect that Kilroy Realty will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a $0.425 dividend. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. Kilroy Realty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 111.84%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KRC. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kilroy Realty by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 855,035 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $64,256,000 after purchasing an additional 85,633 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Kilroy Realty by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 41,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,111,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kilroy Realty by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,530 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $791,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of Kilroy Realty by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 19,263 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,448,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kilroy Realty by 74.7% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 30,601 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,300,000 after purchasing an additional 13,087 shares in the last quarter. 97.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kilroy Realty Company Profile

Kilroy Realty Corporation is a real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company operates through the office properties segment. It operates in office and mixed-use submarkets along the West Coast. It owns, develops, acquires and manages real estate assets, consisting primarily of Class A properties in the coastal regions of Los Angeles, Orange County, San Diego County, the San Francisco Bay Area and Greater Seattle.

